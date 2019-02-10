‘The Batman’: Matt Reeves’ New Costume Imagined in Fan Art

With news that a new Batman movie is coming out shortly, and that Ben Affleck will not be reprising the role of Bruce Wayne, many people are curious about the future of the franchise and who will don the cape and cowl.

Fans continue to nominate various actors to succeed Affleck, Christian Bale, and many others who’ve been lucky to play the part, but some talented artists are imagining a more tactile future for the Dark Knight. Artist Tiago Ribeiro designed a new take on the Batman costume, combining classic cinematic elements with the tactile function of the Arkham games’ design.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This kind of costume might do well for the Caped Crusader, as he’s likely to dig deeper into the criminal underworld of Gotham City than fans are accustomed to seeing.

Writer and director Matt Reeves has teased his plans for the future Batman movie, telling the Hollywood Reporter that it will be firmly planted in the detective genre.

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” said Reeves. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

The filmmaker also explained that fans shouldn’t expect the movie to tie into the greater DC Films universe, because it will stand alone like all of the better entries in the franchise thus far.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” Reeves said. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

The Batman hits theaters on June 25th, 2021.