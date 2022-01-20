The Batman Director Matt Reeves Teases Surprise Theme Release





The Batman director Matt Reeves is dropping the theme for the movie tonight. Fans on social media were surprised to hear that Michael Giacchino’s piece would be premiering so early. But, the filmmaker is hoping that people tune into the Water Tower Music channel to check it out. Getting the composer onboard this project only intensified the hype for The Batman. Reeves is channeling a very different era of The Dark Knight than some of the previous incarnations. Even though Batman Begins is an origin story, this version of Bruce Wayne feels a little bit off-center. Still, if the tiny snippets of music that fans got during the big trailer reveal at DC FanDome are any indication, this theme will be grandiose and bracing when it make a gigantic entrance later tonight. Check out what the director had to say on Twitter down below.

Reeves tweeted, “Listen to The Batman Theme by the incredible @m_giacchino tonight at 9:00 pm PST @watertowermusic @TheBatman”

Listen to The Batman Theme by the incredible @m_giacchino tonight at 9:00 pm PST 🦇🦇🦇 @watertowermusic @TheBatman pic.twitter.com/D41ZopNEq9 — Matt Reeves (@mattreevesLA) January 20, 2022

In 2020, Giacchino talked to Collider about the upcoming film. He revealed that Reeves had a “fresh” take on the Caped Crusader and it was generating a lot of excitement among the crew.

“I do love it,” Giacchino said. “I think what he’s doing is really cool, and it’s different and it feels fresh. In the way that I get excited when I see a new graphic novel or comic book coming out with a new take on it. It feels like that.”

The composer would go on to explain what exactly drew him to the director’s visin. There was a ton of freedom in Reeves’ approach to one of the most well-worn stories in all of superhero media. “I felt total freedom to do whatever I want,” Giacchino revealed. “Matt always agreed, this is our Batman, this is our vision. In the same way that I always loved, what I still do about Batman comics and graphic novels is that each of these artists, each of these authors they take their own crack at what they want this to be. It’s their version of Batman.”

Hey U Guys talked to Giacchino at the BAFTA Awards. He said that the entire process of crafting blockbusters is exhilarating.

“It’s a little crazy at times, but I get to work on the films I love to work on. I love those big sort of event films — Star Trek, Star Wars, all the Marvel stuff — I love all of those, it’s really fun to be a part of those because that’s what I loved as a kid. And now to look back and see all those things, every one of those movies is something that I either had a comic book of or watched the movies as a kid and it’s just so weird to be a part of it,” Giacchino said.

