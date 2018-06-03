Nick Frost Interested in the Penguin Role in ‘The Batman’

A new report suggests that The Penguin could soon be headed to the DC Extended Universe, and it sounds like one fan-favorite actor is willing to throw his hat in the ring.

Nick Frost, who is best known for his roles in Shaun of the Dead and Into the Badlands, recently responded to fan requests for him to play the latest live-action incarnation of Oswald Cobblepot/The Penguin. In a tweet, which you can check out below, Frost remarked that he’s “in” on playing the part, and thanks fans for thinking of him.

Considering Frost’s filmography, it’s certainly easy to picture him in the role of The Penguin. Frost certainly has plenty of experience in the nerd space, from his appearances in Shaun of the Dead and the other film’s of Edgar Wright’s Cornetto Trilogy, to several episodes of Doctor Who. But Frost also has a few bigger blockbusters under his belt, including The Adventures of Tintin and Tomb Raider.

But as it turns out, Frost isn’t the only one who’s been linked to the part, with Josh Gad trolling fans about the part for over a year now.

“[I’m] just having some fun,” Gad explained in May of last year. “Just having some fun! Really, I promise! There’s nothing to…there’s no there there. The internet just goes wild. I’m just having some fun putting things out there.”

“I would absolutely love to play the Penguin in the Batman movie,” Gad continued. “There’s nothing more we need to talk about. It’s all…we’ll see. You know, it’s all we’ll see. Putting it out into the ether!”

Regardless of if Frost or Gad end up getting the part, the latest rumors suggest that The Penguin could end up playing a major role. According to Variety’s Justin Kroll, there is a possibility that the Penguin could be the main villain in a number of DC Extended Universe ventures, including Matt Reeves’ The Batman and Cathy Yan’s Birds of Prey film.

The DC Extended Universe continues with Aquaman on December 21st, Shazam! on April 5, 2019, Wonder Woman 2 on November 1, 2019, Cyborg in 2020, and Green Lantern Corps in 2020.