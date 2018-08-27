Fan-Made Trailer Pits Batman Against John Wick

Batman has certainly gone toe-to-toe with plenty of interesting foes over the years, but a new fan video suggests a pretty awesome one.

Youtuber CameronCreates recently debuted a fan trailer for John Wick vs. The Batman, a fake film that pits Ben Affleck‘s portrayal of the Dark Knight against Keanu Reeves’ disgruntled hitman. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end result is actually pretty compelling, with the two fictional characters proving to be interesting dramatic foils to each other. Granted, the pair’s motives might not line up exactly, and John Wick easily has a much higher kill count than the DC Comics superhero, so it’s not that difficult to imagine the pair squaring off in some sort of underground Gotham setting (especially when you throw Joe Manganiello’s Slade Wilson/Deathstroke into the mix as well).

This fan-made trailer also comes about in a pretty interesting time, as both John Wick and Batman are expected to head to the big screen. John Wick 3: Parabellum is currently in the middle of production, and will see the antihero thrust into an entirely new situation. You can read the newest synopsis for the film below.

“John Wick (Keanu Reeves) is on the run for two reasons … he’s being hunted for a global $14 million dollar open contract on his life, and for breaking a central rule: Taking a life on Continental Hotel grounds. The victim was a member of the High Table who ordered the open contract. John should have already been executed, except the Continental’s manager, Winston, has given him a one-hour grace period before he’s “excommunicado” – membership revoked, banned from all services, and cut off from other members. John uses the service industry to stay alive as he fights and kills his way out of New York City.”

Meanwhile, rumors are ramping up about The Batman finally entering production sometime next year, with the film following a (possibly) younger caped crusader, but with Affleck still involved in some sort of role.

“I’ve talked about making it a very point of view noir-driven definitive Batman story in which he is investigating a particular case and that takes us out into the world of Gotham,” writer-director Matt Reeves said in a recent interview. “I went on a deep dive again revisiting all my favorite comics. Those all inform by osmosis. There’s no continuation of the [Christopher] Nolan films. It’s very much trying to find a way to do this as something that for me is going to be definitively Batman and new and cool.”

What do you think of seeing John Wick and Batman square off? Let us know what you think in the comments below.