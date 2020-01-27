The Batman Star Jayme Lawson Reveals Filming Update

There are still quite a lot of unknown quantities surrounding The Batman, the latest big-screen take on DC’s Caped Crusader. The highly-anticipated film already has a pretty intriguing cast to play its heroes and villains — including Jayme Lawson, who has been cast in a currently-unknown role in the film. With set photos and various rumors beginning to pop up surrounding the project, fans are eager to see how things ultimately come together. In a recent interview with Collider, Lawson gave a bit of an update on what that will entail, and hinted that she will begin filming on the Matt Reeves-directed film in a few weeks.

“We haven’t really started yet,” Lawson explained. “It’s more so that we’re getting ready to start in a couple weeks. So I’m excited to get over there and start that collaboration with them.”

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, with Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Farrell as The Penguin, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, and Jeffrey Wright lined up to play Jim Gordon. The film will be directed and co-written by Reeves, who apparently has a unique grasp on how Gotham will come together.

“Matt directing this Batman [is exciting],” Peter Sarsgaard, who is also cast in an unknown role in the film, explained earlier this month. “The cast is so awesome. It seems different from other Batman movies to me, just with the cast. There’s something about it that has an edge, it’s young. To me, just my perception of it, it reminds me of when I was in college, and I went to go see The Pixies play, and looking around and feeling the vibe at a Pixies concert. That’s what it felt like to me, a song like ‘I Bleed.’ That it has the energy and that sort of thing, and isn’t so specifically targeted to a very young audience, or a very old audience, but has that power of chaos in it.”

Upcoming DC movies include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7th, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5th, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, Black Adam on December 22, 2021, Shazam! 2 on April 1, 2022, The Flash on July 1, 2022, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.