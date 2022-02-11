The Batman Reveals New Footage Ahead of Super Bowl Spot

Some new footage from The Batman has snaked its way out. In the new clips, The Riddler’s plan comes into stark focus. A lot of the marketing material around this movie nudges towards Paul Dano’s character trying to reveal secrets about Bruce Wayne’s family. But, they make the entire gambit explicit in this trailer. A lot of the major players get some shine as Zoe Kravitz’s Selina Kyle and Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight are here. Jeffrey Wright’s Commissioner Gordon is about fed up with the supervillain as he works to crack these clues. It all comes to an explosive finish with that explosion from some of the other trailers. Advance Tickets went on sale yesterday and the hype for this movie continues to build on all fronts. It will be curious to see what Warner Bros. and DC Comics have planned for the big game on Sunday.

During DC FanDome, fans began to understand what stager Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne was in his life. It’s the second year of roaming these streets as a vigilante. The billionaire orphan is still not in a great place, and his tactics as Batman reflect that.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/thesebbazz/status/1492135589692461060?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“Right from the beginning, there’s a desperation to it. He’s really working out this rage,” Pattinson explained. “He doesn’t have much control over his personality. The delineation between when he’s Batman and when he’s Bruce is not so clear. In other iterations, he really knows what he’s doing when he’s putting on the cowl. I kind of like this idea of it’s a little bit out of control. He hasn’t quite defined what Batman is. He gets lost in it.”

Check out Warner Bros. description of The Batman.

“The Batman is an edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

Pattinson stars in The Batman, but he won’t be alone as this film has a star studded cast. Joining the newest Bruce Wayne are Colin Farrell as The Penguin, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Kravitz as Catwoman, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, Jayme Lawson as Bella Real, Barry Keoghan as Officer Stanley Merkel, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.

How excited are you for The Batman? Let us know down in the comments!