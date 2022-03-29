The Batman: Riddler’s Website Seized by Gotham City Police Department

The Riddler’s website has been seized by Gotham City’s Police Department. Since The Batman premiered in theaters, fans have ben refreshing rataalada.com looking for updates. They got one this week, but maybe it’s not one that they would have wished for. GCPD put a stop to the cryptic messages that the villain had been leaving behind for eager theater-goers. As many suspected, the good times could not roll on forever. In the short term, this seems like the end of The Riddler updating the fans on what might be coming next for Gotham City. However, Reeves and his crew have been placing little kernels around so there could be a payoff at some point down the line if there’s a hidden mystery. One thing is for certain, The Batman’s sequel will be moving onto another bad guy in the second movie under Reeves. It feels like it won’t end up being the one that everyone expects.

When talking about the villain that all the fans want to know about, director Matt Reeves told IGN that his take on the Joker is much in the same vein as Batman. This isn’t The Clown Prince of Crime as we know him, rather, he’s on the road to becoming the iconic nemesis for Pattinson’s hero.

The damn police took over Riddler's website, how the hell are supposed to know all Arkham Asylum gossip now 😡 pic.twitter.com/AdfMkvYZXW — Lazz (@Laziiner) March 28, 2022

“He’s held in this very suspenseful way, away from you visually. But I wanted to create an iteration of him that felt distinctive and new, but went right back to the roots,” Reeves explained to the outlet. “So he’s very much out of the Conrad Veidt mold and that idea of the silent film of The Man Who Laughs.”

“He can never stop smiling. And it made Mike [Marino] and I think about — I was talking about The Elephant Man because I love David Lynch. And I was like, ‘Well, maybe there’s something here where it’s not something where he fell in a vat of chemicals or it’s not the [Christopher] Nolan thing where he has these scars and we don’t know where they came from,” Reeves continued. “What if this is something that he’s been touched by from birth and that he has a congenital disease that refuses to let him stop smiling? And he’s had this very dark reaction to it, and he’s had to spend a life of people looking at him in a certain way and he knows how to get into your head.’”

