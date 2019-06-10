Robert Pattinson Becomes Batman in Epic Fan Trailer

The past month has brought about some interesting developments for the DC Films world, with Robert Pattinson officially being cast in The Batman‘s titular role. While it sounds like cameras won’t start rolling on the film until early next year, a pretty talented fan has imagined what its first trailer could look like. YouTuber Billy Crammer recently shared a fan-made The Batman trailer, which splices together footage from Pattinson’s previous films with shots of Batman from movies and video games.

While there are quite a lot of unknown quantities about The Batman – ranging from Pattinson’s costume to exactly what his character’s origin story will look like – this trailer serves as one of the earliest imaginations of what the film could bring. As has been revealed in recent weeks, the film is expected to follow a younger Bruce Wayne finding his footing as the world’s greatest detective, in a story that is rumored to include Robin, Catwoman, The Riddler, and Penguin.

“Right now, I’m involved in The Batman,” writer/director Matt Reeves said in a previous interview. “What it will be called ultimately, I don’t know. Aquaman is going to be very different from the Todd Phillips Joker movie, and that’s going to be different from Shazam and Harley Quinn. Warners believes they don’t have to try to develop a giant slate that has to have all the plans for how it’s going to connect. What they need to try and do is make good movies with these characters.”

“It’s very much a point of view-driven, noir Batman tale. It’s told very squarely on his shoulders, and I hope it’s going to be a story that will be thrilling but also emotional,” Reeves said in an interview earlier this year. “It’s more Batman in his detective mode than we’ve seen in the films. The comics have a history of that. He’s supposed to be the world’s greatest detective, and that’s not necessarily been a part of what the movies have been. I’d love this to be one where when we go on that journey of tracking down the criminals and trying to solve a crime, it’s going to allow his character to have an arc so that he can go through a transformation.”

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.