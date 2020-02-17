The Batman: Michael Giacchino’s Score Gets an Epic Rock Cover

The Batman genuinely broke the Internet late last week, when writer-director Matt Reeves took to social media to share a first-look teaser at Robert Pattinson wearing the titular character’s costume. The nearly minute-long video showed Pattinson’s Batsuit in some epic red lighting, complete with an instrumental track from the film’s composer, Michael Giacchino. Just days after the teaser video first debuted, someone has already given the music an even more punk-rock edge. Twitter user @onecoolsquirrel recently shared their cover of Giacchino’s teaser music, which quickly got a digital stamp of approval from the composer.

Wow that was fast!! So cool!! https://t.co/Ij1gla5WpM — Michael Giacchino (@m_giacchino) February 16, 2020

Giacchino previously teamed up with Reeves on several of his films, including Let Me In, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and War for the Planet of the Apes. He has also provided the score for several Marvel blockbusters, including Doctor Strange, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

“Matt and I have talked about this for well over a year now. We’re like best friends so we talk all the time anyway, so this is just a normal part of our conversations,” Giacchino said during an interview earlier this month. “‘Wouldn’t it be cool if we did this? Wouldn’t it be fun if we did this? Let’s take it in this direction, do something different.’ That’s what we’re trying to do, is to take it and do our version of it, the thing that we would want to do, and hopefully that is different from everyone else’s.”

“He’s an amazing actor, he’s an incredible actor, and in this business you get pigeonholed for one thing, and if it goes off well, then that’s the only thing you’re gonna be known for. For someone like him, that’s really not a fair assessment,” Giacchino said of Pattinson. “He is an amazing actor who can do pretty much anything, and that’s what I’m excited about, to see him in this role doing something different.”

What do you think of this rock take on The Batman‘s score? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

