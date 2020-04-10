The First Episode of DC Universe’s All Star Games Is Now Available to Watch on YouTube

The first season of DC Universe’s All-Star Games, in which celebrities play a nostalgic role playing game set in the DC Universe against one another, is now available for free to non-subscribers, and the first episode — for anybody who doesn’t want to get on DC’s website until they’re sure they’re interested — is available now on YouTube. The first season is a kind of superhero send-up of the John Hughes classic The Breakfast Club, with a story that features five characters (each representative of one of the archetypes from Hughes’s movie) taking part in an adventure set at a Gotham City school during a Saturday detention in the 1980s. You can see it above.

The game, which is being called “The Breakfast League” for this season, is based on the mechanics of Mayfair’s DC Heroes role-playing game. The game was first introduced in 1985 and offered a kind of guide to the post-Crisis on Infinite Earths DC Universe. Updates were made to DC Heroes throughout the rest of the ’80s and into the early ’90s, with 1993’s edition including characters like Doomsday who had then-recently debuted in the comics. It’s also somewhat famous for having a Watchmen tie-in that gave character statistics, backstory, and other worldbuilding elements contributed to by Alan Moore, essentially his only continuation of the Watchmen universe beyond the original comic.

Kind of ironically, executive producer and co-host Freddie Prinze, Jr. appeared on Psych, a show that featured every member of The Breakfast Club‘s main cast except for Emilio Estevez, either in guest roles or recurring ones during its eight-season run on USA Network.

Presenting DCU’s first original unscripted gaming mini-series, DC UNIVERSE All Star Games. This new anthology series brings famous DC fans together to play a variety of games in the popular gaming show genre. Season One features a nostalgic role-playing adventure, The Breakfast League, from Executive Producers Freddie Prinze Jr. and Sam Witwer. DC HEROES, the famous post-crisis role-playing game, sets the stage for the first 5-episode season in which Vanessa Marshall, Clare Grant and WWE superstar Xavier Woods also join as players. Set in the same 80s era as when the game was first published, the five participants role-play as a group of high schoolers stuck in Saturday detention. As they improv their way through a variety of situations familiar to fans of beloved movies from that time period, they soon discover their destinies as the world’s greatest super-heroes.