The Flash Fans React To First Look At Impulse

By Kofi Outlaw

The Flash has revealed its first official look at actor Jordan Fisher as the Arrowverse version of Bart Allen aka Impulse, the future son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Impulse will be making his Arrowverse debut in The Flash's milestone 150th episode, where he will be teaming up with his parents, as well as his half-sister Nora aka XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Naturally, the debut of a new Arrowverse adaptation of a popular DC Comics character is going to get a major reaction from fans - and Impulse definitely qualifies as a fan-favorite character.

So what are The Flash fans saying about the Arrowverse Impulse costume? See for yourself below!

Iconic Status

The Flash's first look at Impulse isn't just a promo picture - it's the recreation of a fan-fav iconic image from DC Comics. Just in case you didn't know. 

What in The Fresh Hell?!

Clearly, not everyone is impressed with this first promo image of Impulse in The Flash. 

Henry Danger Status

As you can see, the photoshop memes mocking this Arrowverse version of Impulse are already circulating online. 

Did Him Dirty

I mean an actor puts a lot of work into building character - not to mention confidence wearing these superhero costumes. They deserve a fitting chance to show them off. 

Better IRL

The new Impulse promo image has its critics, but this behind-the-scenes photo from Fisher proves that the suit will likely look a lot better onscreen than it does in photoshopped renderings. Always key to remember. 

Nails On Point Too

Apparently, Jordan Fisher has fans impressed from his costume to his pedicure. 

Family Photo

Now we have the entire Allen-West family looking good in their speedster uniforms. Makes for one hell of a family photo album. 

Watch for Impulse to make his debut in The Flash's 150th episode. 

