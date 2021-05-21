The Flash Fans React To First Look At Impulse

The Flash has revealed its first official look at actor Jordan Fisher as the Arrowverse version of Bart Allen aka Impulse, the future son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Impulse will be making his Arrowverse debut in The Flash's milestone 150th episode, where he will be teaming up with his parents, as well as his half-sister Nora aka XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Naturally, the debut of a new Arrowverse adaptation of a popular DC Comics character is going to get a major reaction from fans - and Impulse definitely qualifies as a fan-favorite character.

So what are The Flash fans saying about the Arrowverse Impulse costume? See for yourself below!