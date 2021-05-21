The Flash Fans React To First Look At Impulse
The Flash has revealed its first official look at actor Jordan Fisher as the Arrowverse version of Bart Allen aka Impulse, the future son of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) and Iris West (Candice Patton). Impulse will be making his Arrowverse debut in The Flash's milestone 150th episode, where he will be teaming up with his parents, as well as his half-sister Nora aka XS (Jessica Parker Kennedy). Naturally, the debut of a new Arrowverse adaptation of a popular DC Comics character is going to get a major reaction from fans - and Impulse definitely qualifies as a fan-favorite character.
So what are The Flash fans saying about the Arrowverse Impulse costume? See for yourself below!
Iconic Status
First OFFICIAL Look at Bart Allen/Impulse for #TheFlash! Re-enacting this well known comic panel! ⚡️⚡️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/QMyWfyi4nv— ⚡️ Pagey ⚡️ (@Pagmyst) May 21, 2021
The Flash's first look at Impulse isn't just a promo picture - it's the recreation of a fan-fav iconic image from DC Comics. Just in case you didn't know.prevnext
What in The Fresh Hell?!
That's rough....Impulse is such a dope character. No justice.— Thinking Critical (@Wes_from_TC) May 21, 2021
Clearly, not everyone is impressed with this first promo image of Impulse in The Flash.prevnext
Henry Danger Status
Bruh I’m sick they really gave Impulse the Henry Danger treatment 💀 pic.twitter.com/mGoNJvsNn9— Primus⑥ (@Primus6_) May 21, 2021
As you can see, the photoshop memes mocking this Arrowverse version of Impulse are already circulating online.prevnext
Did Him Dirty
The CW did Jordan Fisher so dirty in this photo & the photoshop in this picture is so bad even the set photos of him on set look way better!— Josh❤️ Sour & Army Of The Dead #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) May 21, 2021
Jordan Fisher actually looks really good in the Impulse suit! That pose is the same pose Impulse makes in the comics! Shame on you The CW! pic.twitter.com/SyqZRygUj5
I mean an actor puts a lot of work into building character - not to mention confidence wearing these superhero costumes. They deserve a fitting chance to show them off.prevnext
Better IRL
The Impulse suit is amazing. The poster was just horribly photoshopped. pic.twitter.com/z23VKVEo4T— younis (@younityyy) May 21, 2021
The new Impulse promo image has its critics, but this behind-the-scenes photo from Fisher proves that the suit will likely look a lot better onscreen than it does in photoshopped renderings. Always key to remember.prevnext
Nails On Point Too
JFC, I love this suit so much. 🤩— || SUPERFLASH | #BRINGWYNONNAHOME || (@SuperFlashXS) May 21, 2021
Also, reallllllly love the nails!!! Can’t wait to see Impulse in action!#TheFlash pic.twitter.com/nSOIuSKvSa
Apparently, Jordan Fisher has fans impressed from his costume to his pedicure.prevnext
Family Photo
we stan the wonderful west-allen family! 😍⚡️💜 #TheFlash #WestAllen #Impulse pic.twitter.com/t6x9m3rwcA— Bam Smack Pow (@BamSmackPow) May 21, 2021
Now we have the entire Allen-West family looking good in their speedster uniforms. Makes for one hell of a family photo album.
Watch for Impulse to make his debut in The Flash's 150th episode.prev