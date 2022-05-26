The Flash: Caity Lotz Had to Research Dungeons & Dragons for "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen"

✖

On the most recent episode of The Flash, "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen", Barry (Grant Gustin) and the team had to deal with a rather unique challenge when, after dealing with the villain of the week, Barry ended up rapidly aging. But while the team was in a literal race against time to stop the bad guy, the episode wasn't all serious mission. There was quite a bit of fun as well with a Team Flash family game night and it's something that director, DC's Legends of Tomorrow star Caity Lotz had to do research on.

Warning: Spoilers for "The Curious Case of Bartholomew Allen", this week's episode of The Flash, below.

This week's episode opened with Team Flash sitting down to a game of Dungeons & Dragons at the West house, but Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) wasn't quite into it. By the end of the episode that would change, with Joe getting so into the game that he dressed as his character much to the delight of others. Lotz told ComicBook.com that since she doesn't actually play Dungeons & Dragons, she had to do some research.

"No," Lotz said when asked if she's ever played. "So, I had to do some D&D research because that was definitely new for me but The Flash DP Mikah (Sharkey), she plays. So, she, I had her to ask questions of. There's a lot of resident nerds that I could talk to."

She added, "It was pretty fun. And so real with Joe and 'what the hell are you guys talking about?'"

Interestingly, Dungeons & Dragons is something that The Flash "shares" with DC's Legends of Tomorrow. The Season 3 episode "Necromancing the Stone" revealed that Gary Green is a big fan of the game and even managed to get John Constantine to play with him as well. The game was mentioned a few additional times in the series and has been mentioned several times on The Flash both in Season 8 and in Season 7, specifically with Chester (Brandon McKnight) having an ongoing game in which Allegra (Kayla Compton) participates.

As for the episode overall, Lotz said that even with the heavier issues of Barry's rapid aging, it was a lot of fun with some solid comedic work from Grant.

"It was a fun episode," she said. "It was a really fun one. Grant was getting to really show off all of his comedic chop scenes, out of the park."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW.