The Flash: "Death Falls" Preview Released

✖

The CW has released a preview for "Death Falls", the thirteenth episode of The Flash's eighth season. Recent episodes of The Flash have been emotional ones for Team Flash. After spending a few weeks trying to find and stop the meta threat they called the Black Flame, the recent episode "Resurrection" saw the heroes believe that they had brought back their long-deceased friend Ronnie Raymond (Robbie Amell) who had been trapped within the Flame. However, the end of that episode revealed that it wasn't Ronnie, but the sinister Deathstorm that they'd really made corporeal, and this week's "Death Rises" took things to an even more heart wrenching level. Now, the preview for "Death Falls" shows the team fighting to save themselves. You can check out the preview and the episode synopsis for yourself below.

"GRIEF – Team Flash is under attack, and each must fight to save not only themselves but each other. The series stars Grant Gustin, Jesse L. Martin, Candice Patton, Danielle Panabaker, Danielle Nicolet, Kayla Compton and Brandon McKnight. Chris Peppe directed the episode with the story by Sam Chalsen and teleplay by Joshua V. Gilbert."

With a handful of episodes left in Season 8 of The Flash, there's still a lot that can happen, but one thing we know for certain is that Team Flash will be permanently changed by the events of this season. Earlier this year, showrunner Eric Wallace teased major changes for the team in what he called a "very wild ride".

"We will explore that and resolve that throughout the remainder of the season, but always we're sticking with our graphic novel format," Wallace said of Iris' time sickness. "So, 'Armageddon' was the first graphic novel of Season 8, then we have our first interlude episode as we like to call them—those are episodes that are more standalone, and we'll have a couple of those. And then our next graphic novel will kick in at the middle of the season with an all new Big Bad. And there will actually be another one at the end of the season. We're gonna try something new this year with three graphic novels. We're gonna see how much action we can pack into Season 8. It's going to be a very wild ride, but I gotta warn folks that what is coming emotionally is gonna change Team Flash permanently. And I'm not kidding around."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "Death Falls" will air on May 4th.