The Flash Deleted Scene Features Barry's First Showdown With Mirror Iris

The sixth season of The CW's The Flash saw Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) face their biggest challenge yet. While investigating McCulloch Technologies, Iris ends up pulled into the Mirrorverse and is replaced by a "Mirror Iris" in the real world. While Barry eventually figured out that the Iris he was interacting with wasn't really his wife, it's something that took a bit of time. Now, a deleted scene reveals Mirror Iris' early efforts to conceal the replacement.

In the scene, shared by TVLine and included on the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release of The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season on August 25th, Mirror Iris returns home and is pretty quickly discovered by Barry. However, instead of being suspicious of his "wife", Barry simply tells her he's worried about her chasing leads late at night and asks if she's headed back up to bed. It's something that gives Mirror Iris the opportunity to get rid of the note the real Iris had left Barry about her whereabouts and then near seamlessly integrate herself into the real Iris' life.

As fans know, Mirror Iris eventually raises suspicion and is ultimately found out, culminating in an epic battle. While Mirror Iris ultimately is destroyed by Eva McCulloch (Efrat Dor) for choosing to be her own person, though she encouraged Barry to find and rescue the real Iris. With Season 6 cut short due to the coronavirus pandemic, Iris remains in the Mirrorverse and while she's eventually be let out, there will be long-term issues as a result.

"There will be, for Iris, both physical and emotional trauma in trying to recover," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "Then when she eventually because, let's face it, at some point she will get out of the Mirror Dimension, but there will be a cost to pay emotionally in a big way and again, no spoilers, it's not something that's resolved in an episode. It's going to haunt her quite a while."

The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season features all 19 episodes from Season 6 as well as a number of special features, including deleted scenes, a gag reel, a "The Best of DC TV's Comic-Con Panels San Diego 2019" featurette, and special, never before seen episode "Kiss Kiss Breach Breach - Noir" with commentary by Wallace. The Blu-ray version will have all of those features along with a limited-edition bonus disc featuring all five episodes of the "Crisis on Infinite Earths" crossover event as well as special features.

The Flash: The Complete Sixth Season goes on sale Tuesday, August 25th.

The Flash will return for Season 7 on The CW in 2021.

