‘Justice League’s Ezra Miller Reveals What Villain He Wants The Flash to Fight

The plot of Warner Bros.’ upcoming The Flash movie might be a bit of a mystery, but it sounds like there’s one storyline that the film’s star wouldn’t mind bringing to life.

Ezra Miller, who portrayed Barry Allen/The Flash in Suicide Squad and Justice League, was recently asked which villain he’d like his character go toe-to-toe with. While Miller hinted that there are quite a lot of options to choose from, he has one he is fond of in some way.

“There’s a lot that just come from the world of The Flash, and various Rogues.” Miller revealed during a panel at Wizard World Philadelphia. “It’s hard to choose a favorite. Savitar. I really love those plotlines.”

Considering the colorful history that Savitar has had over the years, there’d certainly be plenty of storytelling possibilities. In the comics, Savitar was a Cold War-era pilot, who became the “God of Speed” after being struck by lightning. Savitar then became unbelievably powerful, and went on to attempt to kill more speedsters, only to eventually be disintegrated to death by Barry Allen.

And of course, there was the somewhat-loose adaptation of Savitar in the third season of The Flash television show, which reimagined the character a maniacal future incarnation of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin).

Weirdly enough, this isn’t the first time that Miller’s incarnation of The Flash has been at least somewhat connected to Savitar, with one fan creating a pretty awesome piece of fanart of him in the role.

At the moment, it’s a pretty big mystery which villain The Flash could face off in his movie, considering the almost-concurrent reports about what the film could look like. Last year, the film began to be dubbed Flashpoint, leading plenty to assume that it would pit Barry against Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash. But in recent months, rumors have suggested that the film could be back to being The Flash, and possibly involve some beloved Rogues in the process.

Essentially, time will only tell what The Flash ends up looking like. But either way, it sounds like the film’s newly-minted directors are excited to bring it to life.

“Just the fact that the character is unique from other superheroes in that he doesn’t completely have his shit together like Superman does,” co-director John Francis Daley explained earlier this year. “It’s more of a ground-level superhero.”

“It’s a relatable way in to a superhero movie in some of the same ways that Peter Parker was for the Marvel side of things,” co-director Jonathan Goldstein added.

