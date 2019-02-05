‘The Flash’ Wants to Buy a Lot of Weapons in New “Goldfaced” Clip

The CW has released a clip from tonight’s episode of The Flash, “Goldfaced”, and in it Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) is looking to do something most fans of The CW series would ever expect: buy all the weapons he can.

In the episode, Barry and Ralph Dibny (Hartley Sawyer) will go undercover deep in Central City’s criminal underworld to seek out things they need to stop the metahuman serial killer Cicada (Chris Klein). After an attempt to appeal to the villain’s paternal instincts by waking up his comatose niece failed in last week’s “Memorabilia”, Barry came up with the idea of using Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) in-development metahuman cure to neutralize Cicada and while it seems like a good idea on its face, it’s something that may prove create larger problems in the long run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One of the things we’re starting to deal with Cisco is that Barry and Iris are able to juggle this superhero life with a relationship, a marriage, but Cisco is a little less certain that he is able to do that — and he doesn’t know that he wants to,” showrunner Todd Helbing said of the metahuman cure in a recent interview. “So he is going to start realizing that is if there is a cure out there, ‘maybe it’s something I should think about.’ For Caitlin, meanwhile, it creates this interesting thing, now that she and Killer Frost are more [simpatico]. If Caitlin were to take the cure, she’d lose this personality [inside her], so there’s a tension that starts to arise between [her and Killer Frost].”

As for the clip, which you can check out in the video up top, the trip into the criminal underbelly of Central City may also create larger problems. In the scene, Barry discovers new weapons for sale that have the capacity to destroy police body armor and kill cops in a spectacularly violent way. As Barry himself is law enforcement as is someone he loves very much — surrogate father Joe West (Jesse L. Martin) — he attempts to buy the entire stock, an act that gets the attention of the dangerous Goldface.

You can check out the synopsis for “Goldfaced” below!

BARRY AND IRIS EACH TAKE DANGEROUS STEPS TO STOP CICADA

Barry (Grant Gustin) and Ralph (Hartley Sawyer) must go undercover as criminals in an illegal black market to purchase a device that could help them stop Cicada (Chris Klein). Once inside, Barry and Ralph find their morality tested as they slip deeper into the criminal world, eventually having to choose between committing a crime, or losing the means to defeat one of their greatest foes. Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) investigates a lead on Cicada’s whereabouts and ends up in a dangerous situation.

Alexandra LaRoche directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.