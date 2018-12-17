Grant Gustin Says A Goal On The Flash Is To Get To Crisis On Infinite Earths

In the very first episode of the CW’s The Flash, fans were teased with the possibility of the most famous DC Comics event possibly being adapted for television.

Star Grant Gustin spoke with ComicBook.com during the San Diego Comic-Con about whether or not the show would tell a version of the Crisis on Infinite Earths storyline. Watch the clip above!

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We don’t really talk about on a yearly basis but it was mentioned early on and that’s a goal. Obviously we’d have to go I think ten years to reach that,” Gustin said. “So there’s a possibility for sure. It’ll be fun to get there.”

UP NEXT: The Flash Casts Its Season 4 Big Bad, Adds Danny Trejo & More To Cast

The premiere contained a newspaper dated 10 years in the future — April 24, 2025, to be exact — with the headline “FLASH MISSING – VANISHES IN CRISIS.” A sub headline further hints at the event with “RED SKIES VANISH,” alluding to the classic storyline’s visual motif.

In the original Crisis comics, Barry Allen dies while sabotaging the Anti-Monitor’s antimatter cannon, accelerating in time to the point that he quickly ages and crumbles to dust while experiencing his past. After his heroic sacrifice, Wally West took on the character’s mantle for more than 20 years.

The Flash‘s fourth season premieres on The CW on Tuesday, October 10th, at 8/7c.

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department. Barry’s life changed forever when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck Barry, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive — The Flash.

But when Barry used his extraordinary abilities to travel back in time and save his mother’s life, he inadvertently created an alternate timeline known as Flashpoint; a phenomenon that gave birth to the villainous speed god known as Savitar, and changed the lives of Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker) and Wally West (Keiynan Lonsdale) forever.

With the help of his adoptive father, Joe West (Jesse L. Martin), his lifelong best friend and love interest Iris West (Candice Patton), and his friends at S.T.A.R. Labs — Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), C.S.I Julian Albert (Tom Felton), and an Earth-19 novelist named H.R. Wells (Tom Cavanaugh) — Barry continues to protect the people of Central City from the meta-humans that threaten it.

Based on the characters from DC, THE FLASH is from Bonanza Productions Inc. in association with Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “Supergirl”), Andrew Kreisberg (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow”) and ToddHelbing (“Black Sails”).

More The Flash: