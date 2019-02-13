‘The Flash’ Pits King Shark Against Grodd in New Preview

Fans of The Flash, get ready. The CW has released a promo for the upcoming fifteenth episode of the Arrowverse series and that episode will pit King Shark versus Gorilla Grodd.

In the promo, which you can check out above, we don’t actually see either iconic DC character come to fisticuffs, but it’s coming, as evidenced by Iris’ exclamation near the end of the promo.

It’s a face-off of fan-favorite villains that fans have been waiting for since well before The Flash‘s fifth season kicked off last fall. Showrunner Todd Helbing revealed at the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel last year that the team up was coming and now, it’s here.

“We’re going to really try to get King Shark and Grodd [teaming up].” Helbing revealed, “probably in the second half.”

With both Grodd and King Shark being heavy on the VFX, it’s a task that will no doubt put the show’s award-winning VFX team to the test, but even as far back as 2015, the show’s VFX supervisor Armen Kevorkian was up to the challenge.

“[Grodd is] challenging, I’ll tell you for a number of reasons,” Kevorkian told ComicBook.com at the time. “Obviously , there’s a lot of eyes on something like that when you do it for television, you know, doing an animated gorilla, especially coming off a year when Planet of the Apes did what they did. So the challenge is more internal, where you’re nervous or like ‘How are we going to pull this off?” But again, I think with planning — and we’ve got an amazing team of talented artists — you sort of figure out as you go, what’s the best way to do this with the time and resources that you have.”

It will be interesting to see how both Grodd and King Shark end up in a position to battle it out in Central City, too. Grodd has been part of The Flash since the series premiere where he was namedropped in the pilot. He then appeared in both Season 2 and 3 and was mentioned in Season 4. Last we’ve seen of him in the Arrowverse was in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘s Season 3, though he was mentioned in Season 4. As for King Shark, he first appeared in The Flash‘s second season and appeared both in Season 3 as well as in a cameo during “Crisis on Earth-X”. As he had been in A.R.G.U.S. custody — it is assumed that’s where he remains.

Of course, while this King Shark vs. Gorilla Grodd fight is certainly exciting and one fans have been waiting for, there is one little catch: we have to wait until March 5th for it to happen.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.