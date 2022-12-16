The Flash Movie Cuts Two Major DC Cameos

The DC news has been pouring in this week, and now The Hollywood Reporter is reporting another shocker. We've been hearing a lot about shakeups in DC now that James Gunn and Peter Safran have stepped into their roles as co-CEOs of DC Studios. This week, it was announced that Henry Cavill will not be returning as Superman despite his recent cameo in Black Adam and subsequent talks of coming back in a bigger capacity. It was also recently announced that the Gal Gadot-led Wonder Woman 3 no longer happening. Now, THR is reporting that the upcoming The Flash movie has cut cameos of both Cavill and Gadot.

"The sunsetting of Cavill's time as Superman was the clearest indication yet that Gunn and Safran are mounting a substantial overhaul of DC, a reboot that will cut significant, if not most, ties to the previous regimes that handled DC movies for Warner Bros," THR writes. "Cavill also shot a cameo in The Flash, one of four DC movies set to release in 2023, but sources say that cameo, along with that of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, is now being cut given that the studio chose to not go forward with director Patty Jenkins' version of Wonder Woman 3."

There are still lots of questions about the future of DC, but Gunn has been pretty transparent about the changes on Twitter.

What's Next For Superman?

While Cavill will not be playing Superman again, it was announced that Gunn is currently writing a Superman script. The director has already confirmed the movie won't be an origin story, and that the new Superman will not be "meeting the major characters for the first time." According to Gunn, "he's merely younger." With the tease of "major characters," many fans are wondering if that refers to his fellow Justice League members like Batman, Wonder Woman, and Aquaman, or his Daily Planet cohorts like Lois Lane, Perry White, and Jimmy Olsen. While it sounds like Gunn has some exciting ideas in store for the future, many fans are bummed that Cavill won't be playing Superman again.

"Peter & I have a DC slate ready to go, which we couldn't be more over-the-moon about; we'll be able to share some exciting information about our first projects at the beginning of the new year," Gunn tweeted. "Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman's life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill. But we just had a great meeting with Henry and we're big fans and we talked about a number of exciting possibilities to work together in the future."

