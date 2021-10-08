The Flash Movie – Another Major Part Of Production Has Wrapped

A major part of production for The Flash movie has wrapped this week. Flash Film News spotted the sound team celebrating their accomplishment on Instagram. It’s been a wild ride with the pandemic and now the productions shifts to another phase. They wrote on social media, “That’s a wrap on The Flash. Day 124 with a fantastic sound team, brilliant cast, and crew. It’s been challenging but great fun.” Slowly but surely, things continue to come together for The Flash. Ezra Miller and his co-stars will be front and center for DC FanDome shortly. During the massive fan event, there will be new looks at Andy Muschietti’s movie and Matt Reeves’ The Batman. It’s sure to be exciting and give people a better idea of what DC Comics has cooking with The Flash in this new movie. You can look at the sound team’s post right here.

Recently, cinematographer Henry Braham spoke to Collider about The Flash. He said that it’s very complex and even went so far as to claim that it’s “not really a comic book movie.”

“[The Flash is] going great. I mean, it’s a complex movie, and it’s a fantastic concept of bringing in the generations of these kind of comic books,” Braham explained. “It’s not based in reality, but it’s a much more kind of technically complex — I think all the filmmakers are really keen that the technical complexity of the storytelling doesn’t get in the way of just good quality filmmaking,” said Braham, whose credits include The Legend of Tarzan and Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. “Hopefully, I don’t think it’ll ever come across as a superhero movie. It will come across as a movie, and that’s what it is. I think that’s the way these things need to go. We need to be making great, great, great films that happen to have superheroes who have truthful characters behind them, with all the character flaws that we find in humanity.”

He continued, “On the one hand, you have the kind of technical thing of when, what, and how. But it’s like all filmmaking, it’s about kind figuring out an idea so that you don’t really think about it. You don’t think, ‘Oh.’ It becomes a natural part of the storytelling, so yeah. It’s fairly enjoyable, and fun to do.”

