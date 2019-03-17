‘The Flash’ Movie Rumored to Begin Production in November

After the billion dollar success of Aquaman and the increased anticipation for Shazam!, it’s a great time to be a DC Comics fan — but everyone is still curious about the future the Fastest Man Alive. There’s still no official word from Warner Bros. or DC Comics about what’s going on with oft-delayed The Flash movie. However, that might change very soon.

According to a new report from The GWW, production on The Flash might begin as early as this November, meaning the film could hit theaters sometime in 2021. This would put the DC Comics movie in the same calendar year as their Batman reboot and James Gunn’s Suicide Squad sequel.

Industry pundits speculated that The Flash would be adversely affected by the delay of Fantastic Beasts 3, a franchise in which Ezra Miller also stars. But the report indicates that the delay is actually giving more room for The Flash to come together, with Spider-Man: Homecoming writers and Game Night filmmakers Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley set to helm the project.

The film was originally rumored to be based on the DC Comics-reboot event Flashpoint, though it seems like it will instead focus on the Scarlet Speedster’s own adventures.

Ezra Miller recently spoke about his dedication to the project, praising everyone involved for their desire to nail the character and deliver a great experience to fans rather than rush it into theaters.

“Anyone who knows anything about Barry Allen knows that he’s always late. But then when he arrives, he gets stuff done. And that’s definitely how this film’s production schedule is proceeding. We’re a little late,” Miller explained. “But the reason why we are late, and this is the honest to god truth… We’re all — and I include myself in this — we are very meticulously focused on making a movie that’s not just one of the greatest superhero movies that we can possibly make. This movie’s also going to be a gift to the fans.”

We’ll find out if The Flash is actually coming together in the coming months.

DC Comics’ next big superhero film premieres on April 5th with Shazam! finally hitting theaters.

