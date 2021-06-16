The Flash Rayo de Luz Photos Released

The CW has released a preview for "Rayo de Luz", the fourteenth episode of The Flash's seventh season. The episode will see the return of Ultraviolet/Esperanza Garcia (Alexa Barajas), Allegra's (Kayla Compton) cousin. Ultraviolet has been a threat to Team Flash since her introduction in Season 6, but Allegra is determined not to give up on her family. The episode will also see Joe (Jesse L. Martin) continue his investigation of Kristen Kramer (Carmen Moore). Joe had previously believed Kramer to be a good cop despite disagreeing with her ideologies regarding metahumans and justice, but discovered in this week's episode, "Masquerade", that she might actually be on the wrong side of things.

The episode is directed by series star Danielle Panabaker, her third episode as director thus far after Season 6's "License to Elongate" and Season 4's "Godspeed". In addition to stills from the episode, the batch of photos released by The CW includes some behind-the-scenes images of Panabaker directing as well. You can check out the official synopsis for "Rayo de Luz" below and then read on for the photos.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7 con The CW. "Rayo de Luz" debuts June 22nd.