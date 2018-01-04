‘The Flash’: “The Trial Of The Flash” Photos Released

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “The Trial of The Flash”, the upcoming midseason premiere of The Flash’s fourth season.

The episode will see Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) dealing with the repercussions of being framed for the murder of Clifford DeVoe/The Thinker (Neil Sandilands). As the photos show, he will be defended by Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), and will be prosecuted by district attorney Anton Slater (played by Human Target star Mark Valley).

“The Trial of the Flash” is a storyline penned by Cary Bates with art by Carmine Infantino. The storyline unofficially began in The Flash #275 when the Reverse-Flash murdered Iris, who was Barry’s wife at the time in the comics.

Nearly fifty issues later, the story officially kicked off in The Flash #323. We see Barry seemingly over the death of his wife and he has a new fiance, Fiona Webb. Naturally, Reverse Flash wants Barry to live in a world of pain so he attempts to kill Fiona but is stopped short as Barry snaps his neck, killing him before he could attack.

In the issues that followed, we follow The Flash as he’s charged with murder and nearly kicked out of the Justice League. “The Trial of the Flash” storyline ended in The Flash #350, with the Flash acquitted of all charges, thanks in part to the villain Abra Kadabra’s brainwashing of the jury.

It’s unknown exactly how “The Trial of The Flash” will manifest itself within the Arrowverse, and what being framed for murder could mean for Barry going forward. In a way, the show has been setting up this plotline since the end of season one, but things like a certain “Crisis on Earth-X” theory have added another layer to the proceedings.

You can check out the photos for “The Trial of The Flash” below.

The Flash will return on Tuesday, January 16th, at 8/7c on The CW.