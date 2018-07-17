‘The Flash’ Set Photo Could Hint at Major Flashback in Season 5

The Flash ended its last season with a pretty major reveal, and it looks like the effects of it could go to some pretty weird places.

A set photo shared by YVRShoots seems to hint that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) will be donning his original The Flash suit at some point within Season 5. You can check out the photo below.

What have you done Nora?#TheFlash (Grant Gustin) is in his old suit.

While there’s currently no telling exactly what this could mean, some have begun to theorize that the old suit could factor in to some sort of flashback sequence. Seeing as Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) recently made her official arrival, there’s always a chance that the appearance could be tied to Nora’s “big mistake”.

As fans will remember, Nora is Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter from the future, who sporadically made appearances throughout Season 4. And while it’s unclear exactly what her “big mistake” could be, it sounds like the West-Allen family will have a unique adventure to solve it.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

“I don’t want to spoil too much of it, obviously.” series star Grant Gustin teased last month. “I don’t know too much either. What I could presume is that we’re going to see… I mean, [Nora is] trapped in our time. I think, we’re probably going to see Barry trying to help her figure out a way to get back to her time. And see Barry and Iris interacting with an adult version of their child. I mean, it’s going to be really cool. We’re gonna see a new speedster, so. Get ready.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.