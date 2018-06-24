‘The Flash’: Grant Gustin Teases a Baby for Barry and Iris

Over the past four years, The Flash has taken the DC Comics world in a wide array of directions. And with the fifth season just months away, there’s something in particular that series star Grant Gustin would like to see play out.

Gustin, who plays Barry Allen on the hit The CW series, recently spoke about the future of Barry and Iris’ (Candice Patton) relationship on the show. Considering the fact that the season four finale introduced Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), the future version of Barry and Iris’ daughter, Gustin is optimistic about how that plotline will be set up.

“I mean, I would imagine if we can stay on the air long enough, we probably will see them have a kid.” Gustin told the crowd at ACE Comic Con Seattle. “Which, now we’ve seen [at the end of last season]. But I’m more thinking an actual baby, but we’ll see. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do with next year though, with the ‘Mystery Girl.’”

Nora – who popped up throughout Season 4 after debuting in last year’s “Crisis on Earth-X” crossover – has been a pretty intriguing mystery for fans of the show. At the moment, it’s unclear exactly why Nora returned to the past, but it sounds like Patton is also curious to see it play out.

“I mean, I think anyone in that position would be like ‘What the…?” Patton explained at a recent panel. “You know. Because it’s weird, her daughter came back from the future, essentially at the same age that [Iris] is currently. So, it’s super trippy. I think both her and Barry are kinda like ‘What the hell?’ And that also means that, you know, Iris has to be pregnant at some point. When does that happen? How does this affect the time continuum, if she’s coming back to the past? Could it fudge up whole storylines? Could Barry and I not be together? I have no idea what’ll happen.”

Executive producer Todd Helbing hinted as much after the season four finale, teasing that Nora’s role in the series is going to defy expectations.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show.” Helbing told ComicBook.com. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

The fifth season of The Flash will premiere on Tuesday, October 9th at 8/7c on The CW.