‘The Flash’ Could Be Casting Caitlin Snow’s Father for Season 5

The family tree of one The Flash character appears to be growing quite a bit.

That Hashtag Show recently uncovered a casting description for Doctor Thomas Snow, the estranged father of Caitlin Snow/Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker). You can check it out below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Described as a Caucasian male in his 50’s, Dr. Snow is an extremely intelligent geneticist who has been MIA for a few decades. As he returns to Central City, Dr. Snow will do his best to make up for lost time with his daughter Caitlin and his wife Carla. But what they don’t know about Thomas is that he is keeping a big and mysterious secret.”

The notion of Caitlin’s father coming to The Flash is an interesting one for several reasons. For one thing, this description hints that Caitlin’s mother, Carla Tannhauser (Susan Walters), will be returning, making it her first Flash appearance since Season 3.

And considering where Caitlin’s storyline left off last season, the idea that her father is conveniently returning to town could get even more complicated. Towards the end of last season, a flashback revealed that Caitlin actually had her Killer Frost powers as a child, something that could signify a major change for metahumans in the Arrowverse as a whole.

There also is a chance – although it’s unclear exactly how it would work at this point – that Caitlin’s father has some sort of ties to David Hirsch/Cicada (Chris Klein), the anti-metahuman Big Bad who comes armed with a lightning bolt dagger.

“It is nice to have a villain that we can change up what Barry’s obstacle and the team’s obstacles are, and how to take somebody down.” executive producer Todd Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “The Thinker, DeVoe, [was] a lot of fun and we certain see the benefits of doing that. Having a meta that isn’t a speedster and the new ways that we can pose challenges for those guys is fun. So I think for next season, it’s certainly not going to be a speedster.”

Are you excited to see Caitlin’s father appear on The Flash? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.