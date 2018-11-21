‘The Flash’: Who Is Icicle?

Thanks to the title of tonight’s episode of The Flash, “The Icicle Cometh,” fans know that the titular Icicle is set to make their Arrowverse debut, likely in connection to this season’s mystery about Caitlin’s past.

But who is Icicle? While The Flash‘s take will unfold tonight, The CW series has already teased a bit about the DC Comics villain when it revealed that the death certificate for Caitlin’s (Danielle Panabaker) father had been signed off on by a fake doctor named Cameron Mahkent.

In comics, Cameron Mahkent is the civilian identity of Icicle. The son of Joar Mahkent who used a cold ray gun for his villainous deeds, Cameron had no need for the weapon. Cameron inherited his ability to freeze objects and people and even lower the temperature of the area around him from Joar’s exposure-altered genetics. In addition to his metahuman powers, Cameron’s skin also changed, leading him to appear albino.

A member of the Injustice Society, he’s been a foe to the Justice Society of America, though he’s also been an issue for Batman and Superman and teamed up with other ice-based villains such as Captain Cold and Killer Frost.

While tonight’s episode of The Flash marks Icicle’s Arrowverse debut, it’s not the first time fans have seen the character in live-action. Icicle’s live-action debut came on Smallville, in which he murdered Star-Spangled Kid, Sandman, and Doctor Fate in “Absolute Justice,” the story which also introduced the Justice Society of America to the show’s timeline.

As for how Icicle will factor into The Flash? While many have speculated that Icicle will end up being Caitlin’s father, fans will find that out soon enough and it may have major implications as Caitlin has been trying to uncover more about her father as a way to find out more about Killer Frost.

“I think it’s going to be really important,” Panabaker told ComicBook.com of Caitlin figuring out her past. “You know, toward the end of the season we saw Caitlin try to understand a little bit more of why she disappeared… so I think also this year she’s uncovering some mysteries about Killer Frost and how Killer Frost came to be and we’re going to see her delve into that.”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Icicle Cometh” below!

“CAITLIN LEARNS SOMETHING NEW ABOUT HER FATHER — Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker), Barry (Grant Gustin) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) learn something new about Caitlin’s father (guest star Kyle Secor). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) and Sherloque (Tom Cavanagh) follow a clue about Cicada (Chris Klein).

Chris Peppe directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW. “The Icicle Cometh” airs tonight, November 20th.