‘The Flash’ Showrunner Teases Gorilla Grodd & King Shark Team-Up in Season 5

The Flash is aiming for the stars in its upcoming fifth season — and it sounds like that could include an amazing team-up.

During the show’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con, executive producer Todd Helbing revealed that there are plans to get fan-favorite villains Gorilla Grodd and King Shark working together in some capacity.

“We’re going to really try to get King Shark and Grodd [teaming up],” Helbing revealed, “probably in the second half.”

For some diehard The Flash fans, this will surely be a delight, even as the two villains would surely put the show’s award-winning VFX team is put to the test.

“[Grodd is] challenging, I’ll tell you for a number of reasons.” VFX supervisor Armen Kevorkian told ComicBook.com back in 2015. “Obviously, there’s a lot of eyes on something like that when you do it for television, you know, doing an animated gorilla, especially coming off a year when Planet of the Apes did what they did. So the challenge is more internal, where you’re nervous or like ‘How are we going to pull this off?’ But again, I think with planning — and we’ve got an amazing team of talented artists — you sort of figure out as you go, what’s the best way to do this with the time and resources that you have.”

And in a way, a theoretical team up between the pair would make sense, considering how comic book-y the show is getting in its latest season.

As fans surely know by now, the season is centered around the arrival of Nora Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy), Barry and Iris’ speedster daughter from the future. And while it’s unclear exactly what “big mistake” brings her to Central City, it sounds like the West-Allen family will have a unique adventure — even a run-in with King Shark and Grodd — to solve it.

“We always like to introduce characters and sort of highlight areas that come from the comics but we don’t want to be beholden exactly to them so we can change the stories as we see fit and tell it for a television show.” executive Helbing told ComicBook.com after the Season 4 finale. “With [Nora], it’s the time that she comes from and what she did. She makes this sort of big mistake at the end of the episode — you see the concern of what she’s done, and Barry certainly learned his lessons from time travel, so now it’s going to be interesting to put him on the different side of the problem and see how he can help her fix it.”

The fifth season of The Flash will debut on Tuesday, October 9th, at 8/7c on The CW.