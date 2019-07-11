The Flash Casting New Reporter Character for Season 6

Get ready to see another byline on The Flash‘s Central City Citizen. According to a new report from TVLine, the hit The CW series is set to introduce a new reporter character, who will be working under the newspaper run by Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton). The show is reportedly seeking a Latinx actress to play the part, which is described as “an eager cub reporter with a hankering for social justice.”

There’s no telling if this character will be based on someone already existing in DC Comics, or an entirely new creation specifically for the show. Since The Flash has essentially already established it’s two most prominent comic-accurate journalists – Iris and Linda Park (Malese Jow), there’s always a chance they could borrow from the plenty of other reporter characters in the pages of DC Comics.

This new character could potentially mean big things for Iris’ Central City Citizen, especially since the paper is expected to be much more established once “Crisis on Infinite Earths” debuts this winter.

“If you read the comics, [being a reporter is] her bread and butter,” Patton said of Iris at a panel appearance last year. “So, I think, story-wise, we’ve been separated from that for so long. I think fans, rightfully so, were a little irritated by that, I think it’s also important see women doing what they love, instead of just being seen as a romantic love interest on the show.”

“It’s always been really important to me that Iris has agency, and that we see her at work, contributing,” Patton explained. “I always say ‘ These characters, us as women, we’re so much more than the man or the woman that we are in a relationship with.’ And so, I really wanted that for Iris, and I hope we do it justice next season. I’m a little worried how we fit that into the world that we’ve created with Star Labs. But if they can do it right, I think it can be great. It would love to see Iris being a dope reporter, like she is in the comics.”

This reporter character will be just one of several new faces joining the world of The Flash, in addition to a new scientist character and a new male Big Bad.

The Flash‘s sixth season will begin Tuesday, October 8th, at 8/7c on The CW.