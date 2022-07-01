The Flash Is Now the Arrowverse's Longest-Running Series

The CW's Arrowverse of shows have graced our television screens for the better part of a decade, offering a surprising take on the long-running and ever-evolving mythos of DC Comics. Along the way, the live-action franchise has birthed some mainstay television shows — and it looks like one just crossed an interesting milestone. This week's Season 8 finale of The Flash, "Negative, Part Two", helped the show become the longest-running show within the Arrowverse, with a total of 171 episodes thus far. Arrow, meanwhile, had a total of 170 episodes across its eight-season run before it wrapped in early 2020. While this doesn't come close to being the longest-running live-action DC TV series, as Smallville previously aired 217 episodes across its ten-season run, it's still impressive nonetheless.

Of course, we already know that The Flash will ultimately get much further than 171 episodes, with the show already being renewed for a ninth season. The show's long-term future beyond that is currently unclear, especially as the other DC TV shows on The CW have now either been cancelled (Batwoman and Legends of Tomorrow) or retconned out of the Arrowverse's "Earth-Prime" continuity (Superman & Lois and Stargirl). But reports from earlier this year indicated that series star Grant Gustin would appear in maximum of fifteen episodes in Season 9, as part of a new one-year contract that the actor signed. And across those fifteen episodes, it sounds like fans can expect some unique storytelling for Season 9 — particularly with regards to Gustin's Barry Allen / The Flash and Candice Patton's Iris West-Allen.

"One of the goals for next year is to have maximum fun and up the romance," The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace recently told ComicBook.com. "That's something I'm looking forward to. In Season 9, the crisis is gone, and Barry and Iris can be back together full time, so bring on the sexy."

"I do love a good rom-com," Wallace said. "People think I just love horror movies. Literally, my second favorite genre is romantic comedies. So, who knows? Maybe we'll get a little bit of that next year. Wink, wink, nudge, nudge."

What do you think of The Flash now being the longest-running Arrowverse show? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Flash will return for its ninth season sometime in 2023 on The CW.