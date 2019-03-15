‘The Flash’: Nora Tells the Truth in “Time Bomb” Photos

The CW has released a new batch of photos for “Time Bomb”, the seventeenth episode of The Flash‘s fifth season.

The episode is expected to center on the fact that Nora West-Allen (Jessica Parker Kennedy) has been working with Eobard Thawne (Tom Cavanagh), something that’s been a secret over the course of the season.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Nora is working with Thawne, and after her experiences with Barry and Thawne in Episode 8, she certainly knows Barry’s reaction to Thawne.” showrunner Todd Helbing revealed in a previous interview. “Now that she has a full understanding of their history, it makes it a little more complicated for her and Thawne in the future, and how she thinks her parents and everybody else on Team Flash would react to that [partnership]. It gets a little dicey for her, a little tricky.”

Judging by the photos, it looks like Nora’s secrets might make a major impact on the rest of Team Flash — especially when they have the new Cicada to also deal with.

You can check out the synopsis for “Time Bomb” below, and scroll down to check out the photos from the episode!

“NORA DECIDES TO TELL BARRY AND IRIS THE TRUTH ABOUT THAWNE

Team Flash finds out that a suburban mom named Vickie Bolen (guest star Catherine Lough Haggquist) is in danger and they race to save her. Upon meeting her, they discover she’s a meta-human who is hiding her abilities from her family. Barry (Grant Gustin) encourages Vickie to share her secret with her family, which makes Nora (Jessica Parker Kennedy) realize she needs to come clean with her parents about Thawne (Tom Cavanagh).

Rob Greenlea directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Sterling Gates.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Time Bomb” will air on March 19th.

Well This Looks Ominous

What’s Happening

Barry’s Lab Was Attacked

Joe and Cecile on the Case

Someone’s in the Hospital?

Oh No!

More Joe and Cecile

Suited Up

Nora

More Nora

Father and Daughter