The Flash: “Grodd Friended Me” Photos Released

The CW has released a huge batch of photos for “Grodd Friended Me”, the upcoming thirteenth episode of The Flash‘s sixth season. While the photos don’t feature a new look at the titular gigantic gorilla, they do hint at the various human counterparts who will be dealing with Grodd’s latest appearance. While it’s unclear exactly what that will entail, the fact that Gorilla City is now canonically on Earth-Prime following the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths” certainly makes things interesting, as the equally-evil gorilla Solovar (Keith David) is set to return as well.

Grodd and Solovar’s returns are just the latest in a string of The Flash‘s returning villains, after fans have already been treated to new or slightly-adjusted takes on Doctor Light, Mirror Master, and Amunet Black. Given the reset that “Crisis” brought to the Arrowverse’s multiverse as a whole, it will be interesting to see how that continues, especially depending on which Harrison Wells (Tom Cavanagh) that is in the photos with Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin).

“The past villains that we saw in previous seasons, they’re not the same villains anymore. They are different people. They might even have different abilities, which Team Flash is going to get caught unprepared,” showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a recent interview. “It gives a freshness to it and even more danger to what would be a meta-of-the-week kind of story line. It becomes even more treacherous if you don’t know what the meta is, because that meta is a little bit more unpredictable.”

“We’re going to dig deep,” Wallace added. “You’re definitely going to get villains we have not seen in a long time popping up.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Grodd Friended Me” below!

“GRODD RETURNS – Feeling overwhelmed with all the changes since Crisis, Barry (Grant Gustin) conducts an experiment that goes awry and puts him directly in Gorilla Grodd‘s (voiced by David Sobolov) path. Expecting the worst, Barry is surprised when Grodd asks for his help. Unfortunately for both The Flash and Grodd, things get worse when another villain appears – Solovar (voiced by Keith David). Meanwhile, Iris (Candice Patton) works with Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) to escape the Mirrorverse.

Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “Grodd Friended Me” will air on February 25th.

