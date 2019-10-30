The Flash: Danny Trejo Returns in “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” Preview

Now that The Flash’s latest Big Bad, Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), has made a terrifying impact on Central City, it’s safe to say that Team Flash has their work cut out for them. It will be interesting to see exactly how things will unfold in the coming episodes (especially with “Crisis on Infinite Earths” looming near), and we’ve got our first glimpse at what that will look like. On Tuesday, The CW released a first-look preview for “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach”, the fifth episode of the show’s sixth season.

Most notably, the episode will feature the return of Breacher (Danny Trejo), the inter-dimensional traveler who got sucked into Team Flash’s orbit when his daughter Cynthia (Jessica Camacho) began to date Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes). After second-guessing if Cisco was good enough for his daughter, the pair fought a vampire named Crucifer together (yes, really), and Breacher went into retirement.

“Oh, I flipped out. [laughs] I geeked out, for sure. I completely geeked out!” Camacho previously told ComicBook.com about Trejo’s casting. “I have been such a big fan of his for years, and, man. He’s just the coolest. He’s iconic in his badass-dom; I just thought that that was a perfect fit….They couldn’t have nailed it any better.

“And once he showed up, seeing what he brings — it was such a pleasure to work with him, because he brings so much.” Camacho continued. “He strikes fear into anybody who looks at him, but also, because I get to play his daughter, I got to see him be lovey, and he’s just really funny. He’s so many things, so it was such a joy to work with him and to see him fill out and flesh out his character.”

Of course, Cisco and Gypsy broke up soon after, which seemingly prevented Trejo from returning to the show. But as Trejo revealed in an interview earlier this summer he would be more than willing to reprise his role in the series.

“Yeah! The Flash!” Trejo said. “That is so much fun. They are so cool. Anytime you walk into a sitcom, everybody is family and look at me like an outsider. But they [The Flash] pull you in and all of a sudden, you’re just family. They make you family. I’ll be doing The Flash more. TV is great, but it’s an everyday job.”

You can check out the synopsis for “Kiss Kiss Breach Breach” below!

“DANNY TREJO GUEST STARS – Cisco’s (Carlos Valdes) faith in his ability to fill Barry’s (Grant Gustin) shoes as Team Leader is upended when he learns of a shocking murder. Meanwhile, Killer Frost (Danielle Panabaker) trusts no one except herself to hunt down the dangerous Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy).

Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Joshua V. Gilbert.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.