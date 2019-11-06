The Flash: Ralph Goes Undercover in “License to Elongate” Preview

The Flash is going into new territory in its trek to the “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and this week’s episode showed just how unafraid the show is with further developing one character’s arc. If the latest promo for the series is any indication, the next episode will probably do something similar for a completely different member of the show’s ensemble. The CW has released a new preview for “License to Elongate”, the sixth episode of the show’s sixth season.

The episode is expected to focus on Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) and how Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) prepares him for a life post-Crisis. Of course, given Ralph’s work as a private investigator – and the lingering mystery surrounding the disappearance of Sue Dearbon – it looks like that will involve some James Bond-like undercover work.

Considering the fact that Sue later becomes Ralph’s wife in the comics, the notion that he could be one step closer to finding her is certainly interesting.

“Well, I think what I really like about the ‘romance’ thing is that the idea of relationships can be a mirror held up to anybody and what does that bring up for him and what does that bring out in him,” Sawyer explained earlier this year. “There’s some stuff in the comics with Sue and Ralph where they go really, really deep into that and I don’t know when exactly we’re going to see and if we’re going to see Sue, but in terms of him getting out there and dating and falling for somebody, I would love to see how he takes that on. Maybe he gets his heart broken. Maybe he gets disappointed. How would he deal with that is something that’s really exciting and interesting to me. Now that he has more confidence because the family support of Team Flash has given him this confidence to kind of mature and grow into who he was always going to be.”

You can check out the synopsis for “License to Elongate” below!

“RALPH GOES DEEP UNDERCOVER – Barry (Grant Gustin) turns his attention to prepping Elongated Man (Hartley Sawyer) for life after Crisis and without The Flash, but Ralph ultimately teaches Barry a lesson. Meanwhile, Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) faces her own moment of self-discovery while helping a recuperated Chester P. Runk (guest star Brandon McKnight) reclaim his identity.

Danielle Panabaker directed the episode written by Thomas Pound & Jeff Hersh.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.