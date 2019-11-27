The Flash Recap With Spoilers: Death and Life in “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 1”

We’re just a matter of weeks away from The CW’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and each of the Arrowverse’s individual shows are preparing for it in a big way. For The Flash, that appears to be a pretty pivotal emotional journey at the hands of Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy). Here’s what you need to know about this week’s episode, “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Pt. 1”.

Ralph and Ramsey continue to fight. Ramsey infects him with his Bloodwork energy, but then quickly takes it away. Team Flash frantically try to revive Ralph, and ultimately succeed after Killer Frost turns back into Caitlin and uses her medical knowledge. Caitlin tells Barry to give Ralph a blood transfusion, and it appears to work.

Barry begins to get worried about how Team Flash will fare after he dies in Crisis. He goes home and finds Ramsey there — or, really, a projection of him. Ramsey reveals that he knows Barry is The Flash. He then asks Barry if he plays a role in the coming “Crisis”, but Barry says he isn’t even involved. Ramsey then makes Barry hallucinate that red skies of antimatter are outside his window, but then he wakes up.

Barry tells Caitlin that the vision of Ramsey felt real. He returns home and inspects the entire apartment, but finds nothing. He then sees a vision of his mom — or really, the Speed Force. She explains that the blood transfusion infected Barry with Ramsey’s very essence, which he is using to bend Barry to his will.

Barry then sees a vision of his friends eating a dinner cooked by Ramsey, which is infected with his blood. Ramsey continues to taunt Barry with his visions — including one of a baby Nora, who Barry can’t grab. Ramsey says that Barry is the one who is bringing all of these visions to life, as he begins to see Ralph, Joe, Iris, and Thawne taunting him. Ramsey tells Barry that with his lifeblood, he’d have the ability to survive the Crisis — and bring anyone in Central City back to life. Barry then sees a vision of himself with Iris and baby Nora. Barry then wakes up in his childhood bed, as the Speed Force tells him that time is running out. Barry reveals that he’s doubting the call of the Speed Force because of his family and his life. The Speed Force tells him that that doubt is okay, but that persevering is what makes him The Flash. The Speed Force then reveals that everything Ramsey showed Barry was true — but that he still shouldn’t follow Ramsey’s path. Barry’s body then begins to shut down.

Frost and Cisco take him to Star Labs, but initially struggle to revive him. Frost goes into a panic attack, while Barry continues to argue with the Speed Force, and argue that his abilities aren’t worth losing everything he loves. Barry argues that the Speed Force is the one manipulating him, and proceeds to drive his vibrating hand through its projection of Nora. In the real world, Cisco finds a vial of Velocity X, and prepares to inject Barry with it. The Speed Force tells Barry the accepting Ramsey’s blood will make him lose his soul. Both Ramsey and the Speed Force fight for control, just as Barry wakes up in the real world. Barry tells Cisco and Frost about being trapped inside his own mind, and decides to spend the final hours before Crisis finding and stopping Ramsey.

Iris arrives at Star Labs and talks with Barry — and quickly comes to the realization that it isn’t him. Team Flash confront him and find that he’s definitely been possessed by Bloodwork. Barry attacks them, speeding away and meeting up with Ramsey.

Other tidbits from the episode include:

While at CCPN, Allegra finds Iris’ template for an article about The Flash “vanishing”. Iris and Kamila come in, and work out a plan to spy on the guy who turned Esperanza into a metahuman. They confront the man wearing the spiral pin, and blackmail him into providing information. He claims that he works for a company called Maelstrom, which delivers precious goods for the rich and famous. Iris refuses to believe his story. Allegra confronts Iris about the “Crisis” article, which Iris admits that she’s currently struggling to write.

The guy Iris and Allegra questioned is killed hours later. Allegra picks up the spiral pin, which she says has massive amounts of UV energy off of it.

Iris prepares to finish writing the “Crisis” article, and writes a completely different – and personal – tribute to Barry.

Nash Wells prepares to destroy the barrier to The Monitor’s tomb, and finds a series of symbols etched into the wall.

Frost and Caitlin have a conversation, where they agree that Caitlin needs to take the front seat during Crisis.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW.