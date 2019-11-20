The Flash: “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen” Begins in New Preview

We’re getting closer and close to The CW‘s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” crossover, and the magnitude of the upcoming event is definitely beginning to be felt. The Flash is certainly no exception, especially with the news that Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) will have to sacrifice himself in the epic battle that’s to come. If the first look at the series’ next episode is any indication, Barry will be feeling that in a pretty significant way. On Tuesday, The CW released a new preview for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1”, the seventh episode of the show’s sixth season.

The episode is expected to focus even more on the parallel dynamic between Barry and Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy), both of whom seem to have been dealt dark futures in the coming months. While Barry is dealing with the potential outcome of “Crisis”, Ramsey was diagnosed with the same cancer that killed his mother earlier this year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“The emotional journey that the big bad is on mirrors the emotional journey that Barry Allen must face going into season 6,” showrunner Eric Wallace explained in a previous interview. “The big bad this season, if we can do our jobs right, will be the most personal villain the Flash has ever faced emotionally since Eobard Thawne. Because this year’s big bad is facing kind of the same circumstances Barry Allen is going through, it’s going to bring them closer together in a darker way than villains that perhaps we’ve seen in the last few seasons.”

“We found really unique ways to make the season fresh that we never expected, thanks to ‘Crisis,’” Wallace revealed. “This season is really divided up in a way that the episodes before the crossover are pre-‘Crisis’ episodes. Then the back half of the season is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.’”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1” below!

“PART ONE OF THE MID-SEASON FINALE — As Barry Allen (Grant Gustin) stands on the threshold of his impending death in Crisis, his convictions are tested when the monstrous Dr. Ramsey Rosso (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy) infects The Flash with a mysterious, hallucinogenic contagion. Meanwhile, reporter Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton) uncovers a vast conspiracy.

Chad Lowe directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 1” will air on November 26th.