The Flash: “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen” Continues in Midseason Finale Preview

We’re still a few weeks away from “Crisis on Infinite Earths”, but the effects of the multiverse-shattering event are already being felt on The CW‘s Arrowverse. This is especially the case for The Flash, as Barry Allen/The Flash (Grant Gustin) is currently worrying about his impending doom thanks to a hallucinatory virus from Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork (Sendhil Ramamurthy). It’s safe to say that Barry is in dire straights after tonight’s episode, and now we have a bit of an idea of where things will go next. On Tuesday, The CW released a preview for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2”, the eighth episode of the show’s sixth season.

Given the tumultuous events of this week’s episode — namely, that Barry eventually gave in to Ramsey’s evil abilities and became a corrupted version of The Flash — it will be pretty interesting to see where the final part of this midseason finale comes to a close.

“We found really unique ways to make the season fresh that we never expected, thanks to ‘Crisis,’” showrunner Eric Wallace previously revealed. “This season is really divided up in a way that the episodes before the crossover are pre-‘Crisis’ episodes. Then the back half of the season is all about dealing with the fallout from the events of ‘Crisis.’”

You can check out the synopsis for “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2” below!

“THE EPIC CONCLUSION OF THE TWO-PART MID-SEASON FINALE – With The Flash (Grant Gustin) battling Bloodwork (guest star Sendhil Ramamurthy), Iris (Candice Patton) and Cisco (Carlos Valdes) fight to help Barry take control before he’s lost to Ramsey’s influence.

Meanwhile, the rest of Team Flash fight to reclaim Central City from Bloodwork’s growing army.

Michael Nankin directed the episode written by Kristen Kim & Joshua V. Gilbert.”

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on The CW. “The Last Temptation of Barry Allen, Part 2” will air on December 3rd.