The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive Artist Shares New Look Inside Movie Prequel Comic

Artist Juan Ferreyra has shared a look inside of The Flash: The Fastest Man Alive #2, the middle chapter in the upcoming prequel comic set to bridge the cap between Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Zack Snyder’s Justice League, and the new The Flash movie coming later this year. In the image, Ferreyra gives an impressive look at a version of the Flash costume, which will be altered somewhat in the upcoming movie, per the film’s trailer and promotional stills. DC had largely got out of the business of making movie tie-in comics for the mass market (although Batman v Superman and Justice League had some digital comics distributed exclusively through promotional campaigns), making this comic kind of a big deal.

It will also feature the first appearances of other DC characters in the movie universe continuity, with this issue featuring Tar Pit, a villain created by Geoff Johns and Scott Kolins in 2001. The character previously appeared on The Flash TV show, making him one of only three villains to have faced both Ezra Miller’s Flash and Grant Gustin’s (the other being Captain Boomerang, who faced off with The Flash briefly on Suicide Squad, and Girder, who appears in Fastest Man Alive #1).

As with the first issue, this book will also ship with a variant cover by The Flash director Andy Muschietti. Kenny Porter wrote the issue, which will feature art by Ferreyra and a standard cover by Sebastian Fiumara.

Here’s the official solicitation text for the issue:

THE FLASH: THE FASTEST MAN ALIVE #2

Written by KENNY PORTER

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by SEBASTIAN FIUMARA

Variant cover by ANDY MUSCHIETTI

$5.99 US | 48 pages | 2 of 3 | Variant $6.99 US (card stock)

ON SALE 5/24/22

Barry Allen’s early days as the Flash continue! Barry struggles to balance his new job as a hero with his internship at the crime lab. The pressure starts overwhelming him, literally, when the monstrous molten menace called Tar Pit appears in Central City looking to put an end to the Scarlet Speedster’s interference in his family’s business! Barry’s anxiety kick-starts his powers, sending him phasing through objects with explosive results. Can Barry get a handle on his abilities and stop Tar Pit in his tracks, or will he be tarred and feathered out of Central City for good?

