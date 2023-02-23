The Flash "The Mask of the Red Death Part 1" Preview Released

The CW has released a preview for "The Mask of the Red Death Part 1", the fourth episode of The Flash's ninth and final season. The episode is scheduled to air on Wednesday, March 1st. All season thus far, The Flash has teased the arrival of Red Death and this week, fans got their first real glimpse of who is behind this chilling new threat — and the connection to Team Flash may be very personal.

As the previously released episode synopsis teased, Iris ends up visited by an old friend while The Flash has to call on the Rogue Squad for help with a crisis in Central City and things are about to get a lot more complicated. You can check out the preview for yourself below and then read on for the synopsis.

LET THERE BE DARKNESS – The Flash (Grant Gustin) is forced to make an impossible choice. With the power out in the city, Team Flash calls upon the Rogue Squad to help as Iris (Candice Patton) is visited by an old friend. Joe (Jesse L. Martin) and Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) work on finding a balance. Menhaj Huda directed the episode written by Joshua V. Gilbert & Emily Palizzi.

The last moments of this week's "Rogues of War" revealed that the person under the Red Death mask is being portrayed by Batwoman star Javicia Leslie — and that's also something that showrunner Eric Wallace has himself previously spoken about.

"It is fair to say that Javicia has something to do with that red lightning bolt," Wallace said. "I don't think that's going to come as a surprise to anyone. The question is how does it happen and why is she here? And also, who exactly is she playing? That's a mystery that doesn't get talked about in her initial appearances on the show. Also, how will it affect her relationship with Iris?"

He continued, "One of the happy accidents that happened in Armageddon when we had Javicia over was the discovery of the incredible chemistry between Candice Patton and Javicia Leslie. After seeing that, I literally made a note, 'We've got to do more of this. This is gold.' When Javicia comes onto the show, one of the most powerful emotional moments is when her character finally interacts with Iris and it's going to be in a way that folks are not expecting. And it may show you a side of Javicia Leslie that you haven't seen before because she just knocks it out of the park with performance. It's something that I think fans are going to just love."

The Flash airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on The CW. "The Mask of the Red Death, Part 1" airs March 1st.