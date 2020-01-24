The Flash Gets a Valentine’s Day Episode With “Love is a Battlefield”

The CW has released the official synopsis for “Love is a Battlefield,” the second new episode of The Flash to air following the events of “Crisis on Infinite Earths.” The episode, which is a Valentine’s Day-themed episode that also sees Barry facing off against Amunet. With his destiny to die in the Crisis now behind him, there’s a wide-open future ahead of Barry Allen (Grant Gustin). What he chooses to do with it is the real question, but he will have to figure out what the new rules are in this re-established multiverse before he can get too deep into things.

We will also apparently get a sense of Allegra’s backstory, a character who hasn’t gotten a lot of screen time with the buildup to Crisis on Infinite Earths. The episode will apparently see her being helped out by Killer Frost to “reconnect with an old love,” which has the benefit of both giving her a love interest outside of Team Flash and also telling us a little about her past.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Love Is A Battlefield” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, LV) (HDTV)

LOVE IS IN THE AIR – Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris (Candice Patton) plan a romantic dinner for Valentine’s Day but their evening is interrupted by an old foe – Amunet (guest star Katee Sackhoff). Meanwhile, Frost (Danielle Panabaker) gets into the holiday spirit and attempts to help Allegra (guest star Kayla Compton) reconnect with an old love. Sudz Sutherland directed the episode written by Kelly Wheeler & Jeff Hersh.

Following the events of “Crisis,” Barry is expected to take on more of a leadership role among Earth Prime’s heroes; at the conclusion of the Crisis, he donated the STAR Labs building that they used as a Hall of Justice during “Invasion!” to house a new alliance of heroes that is suspiciously similar to the Justice League of America, including Barry himself alongside Black Lightning (Cress Williams), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), Batwoman (Ruby Rose), White Canary (Caity Lotz), Martian Manhunter (David Harewood), and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). This likely sets up not just the League but also a structure for future crossovers, since that means there is one representative from each of the confirmed superhero series that will be on The CW next season (and two from Supergirl).

The Flash airs on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT on The CW. “Marathon” will premiere on February 4. You can get caught up on The Flash as well as on “Crisis on Infinite Earths” on the CW’s app and CW Seed.