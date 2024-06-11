The Penguin Gets Release Window on HBO

The Penguin has new release date window for HBO and Max: we can now narrow down the release to being sometime in September of 2024.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, was part of feature that Variety did with the WarnerMedia/Discovery executive team. During that conversation, Bloys was asked what sort of content Max and HBO has in the pipeline over the next 18 months (year and a half). In his answer, Bloys confirmed that Penguin's release is part of that 18-month slate:

"So after House of the Dragon, the next big tentpole series that we have coming up will be the Penguin with Colin Farrell. That is coming out of Matt Reeves' The Batman and it's fantastic. Just like Peacemaker came out of James Gunn's Suicide Squad, it's a really good example of what you can do. That'll be in September."

For context: HBO's House of the Dragon Season 2 will be airing from June 16th – August 4th; the remainder of August tends to be a dead space for original programming, as most people finish summer holidays and begin preparing for the school/work return. Mid-September is traditionally the time when Fall premieres usually drop, so Penguin can either fit into that traditional window, or try to get a jump on the season by streaming in early September. We'll see.

We've been getting the release date for Penguin in little trickles. For awhile it was said that The Batman spinoff show would arrive "late in 2024," and that timetable was recently updated to "Fall 2024." Admittedly, the timing of the release has been hard to pinpoint, as Penguin was one of the TV shows that was seriously affected by the Writers' and Actors' Strikes of 2023. Getting back on set and completing the series was a race against the clock, but it looks like HBO will be able to launch Penguin in 2024, saving fans from any additional wait.

What Is The Penguin About?

(Photo: HBO)

The Penguin is an eight-episode DC TV crime-drama that follows Colin Farrell's Oswald "Oz" Cobblepot as he rises through the darkened ranks to become the Penguin, and fill the underworld power vacuum left by Carmine "The Roman" Falcone after his death. The series is set in the immediate aftermath of The Batman, which ended with parts of Gotham underwater after the anarchist Riddler (Paul Dano) gunned down Falcone and flooded the city, and will see Penguin vying for power against rivals like Salvatore Maroni (Clancy Brown) and Carmine's daughter Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti). Rhenzy Feliz (Runaways), Michael Kelly (Man of Steel, House of Cards), Shohreh Aghdashloo (The Expanse), Deirdre O'Connell (Marvel's Daredevil), Michael Zegen (Boardwalk Empire) and John Cenatiempo (Joker) have all been cast, with Kelly playing Falcone family underboss Johnny Vitti and Zegen playing Alberto Falcone, Carmine's oddball son.

The Penguin will stream on Max in September.