Dwayne Johnson Reveals Massive Black Adam Set Photo Featuring Ancient Temple

✖

Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock is currently filming Black Adam, the highly-anticipated DCEU film that's expected to have major ties to Shazam! The Rock has been sharing some epic behind-the-scenes photos. This week, Johnson gave a tiny little peek at his costume but his latest post showcases a whole lot more. The massive set photo features a look at the film's ancient temple, which Johnson also teased earlier this month.

"BLACK ADAM⚡️ update. Wanted to show you guys this cool shot of our enormous scale and massive production efforts at our sound stages. Zoom in and take a look 👀 We’re hitting our midway point stride and our A-Team production crew continue to showcase why they’re the best in our industry. This is one inspiring production to be on. Post covid and back to work. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is about to change," Johnson wrote. You can check out the epic photo in the post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

The Black Adam cast is also set to include Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Marwan Kenzari and Sarah Shahi in undisclosed roles. Big news came out in March when it was announced that former James Bond, Pierce Brosnan, had been cast as Doctor Fate. The movie is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (Jungle Cruise, House of Wax). Recently, Johnson took to Instagram to share the Black Adam script's opening page and put all DC and Marvel characters "on notice."

"I wanted to show you the opening page to my script - which I look at every time I open this," Johnson explained. "I've memorized these words for years and years and years now. But it gives you guys an example of who Black Adam is - and who Black Adam is to the world of the DC Universe. But also, I think, who Black Adam is to the world of superhero universes period. And that is the DC Universe - but that also includes the Marvel superhero universe too. Now look, I'm not saying there's going to be a mashup, I'm not saying that. But what I am saying, is that it doesn't matter to me - and it doesn't matter to Black Adam: You put 'em all on notice - whether their DC Universe or part of the Marvel Universe - they all get put on notice now."

Black Adam is expected to be released sometime in 2022.