The Suicide Squad: King Shark Actor Sylvester Stallone Encounters Real Shark at the Beach

The first official trailer for James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was released in March and featured a whole lot of excitement, but the breakout star of the footage was definitely King Shark. Not only were fans loving the character in the trailer, but they were delighted to learn that he was being voiced by Rocky and Rambo star Sylvester Stallone. Turns out, Stallone's new role has attracted more than just people: actual sharks are starting to find him, too! The actor took to Instagram this week to share a video of a bull shark he encountered that the beach.

"This is a shark. I'm literally right here. Hello," Stallone says in the video. "The video is a little short because the bull shark decided to eat one of my legs I’ll be back after I find a few Band-Aids," Stallone wrote in the caption. While we're sure he's just kidding about the bite (at least, we hope so), the video shared by Stallone does feature a good look at the shark in question. (Things are going to get real weird if Sean Gunn encounters a weasel this week!) You can check out the video in the post below:

Back in November, Stallone revealed in another Instagram post that he was cast in a secret role for The Suicide Squad, and teased that the movie was a "spectacular effort." At the time, no one knew he was playing King Shark, but he still hyped up the film in the nicest way. "I saw it and it's unbelievable, so I'm very proud to be included," he wrote. "I can't tell you anything more about it because you're going to have to wait and see that, but it's going to be well worth the wait. Anyway, keep punching and see you in the movies."

After The Suicide Squad trailer dropped last month, Gunn answered some fan questions about the movie and revealed why King Shark was changed from a hammerhead to a great white. "I did tests with the hammerhead design, which I love & originally thought I’d use. But having eyes on the sides far apart made it incredibly awkward shooting interactions with other people. You couldn’t really see him looking at the other person & the shots tended to be too wide," Gunn explained.

Stallone fans may be excited that he's joining the DCEU, but they are also pretty disappointed in the news that broke this week about Creed 3. Turns out, the actor will not be reprising his role in the Rocky spin-off. "It will be done, but I won't be in it," Stallone wrote in a reply to an Instagram comment. "Keep punching."

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.