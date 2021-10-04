The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Reveals Most Difficult Shot In The Film

The Suicide Squad featured James Gunn’s hard-R debut in the DC Extended Universe as the filmmaker pit a group of nobody antiheroes against a 100-foot-tall alien starfish. Though Gunn has said his time filming the project was the most creatively liberating film’s he’s ever directed, the director revealed Monday which shot in the flick gave him the most issues — and it’s one were relatively little was happening.

Responding to a fan’s inquiry, Gunn mentioned a shot involving Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and the remaining Squad members walking back into action was the toughest to get right. As the director says, the camera was a little too shaky for his liking, and they ended up having to shoot the sequence over 30 times.

“That shot was the most pain-in-the-ass shot to get in all of #TheSuicideSquad,” Gunn tweeted. “Pulling back a cart on bumpy terrain with a camera on a slider. We did it like 35 times & I still wasn’t happy with it but we had a huge day of shooting so IU just had to give up.”

In a follow-up tweet, he explained what about the shot he didn’t care for.

“I hate to point it out but it should land and stay more centered on IIdris’ face at the end more like the beginning of the shot,” the filmmaker added. “But, with real people walking in a real location, it was incredibly difficult to even get this.”

He concluded, “It’s supposed to have the hand-held feeling because the whole movie does, but it’s supposed to land more in the center of his face. It isn’t supposed to be totally smooth.”

