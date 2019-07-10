The Suicide Squad Eyes A Wrinkle in Time Star Storm Reid to Play Idris Elba’s Daughter

James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad might have just courted another cast member. According to a new report from The Wrap, Storm Reid is currently being eyed to play the daughter of Idris Elba‘s character in the upcoming film. The report claims that while there is not a deal currently in place, Reid is seen as the “top contender” for the part.

Reid is best known for playing Meg Murry in Ava DuVernay’s adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time, as well as roles in 12 Years a Slave, When They See Us, and Euphoria.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Details are currently under wraps about Reid’s potential role, in part because a lot is still unknown about Elba’s character. Elba was initially believed to be brought on to the project to replace Will Smith as Deadshot but was reportedly moved to a new role in April of this year. Since then, rumors have suggested that he could play anyone from Bronze Tiger to a new version of Deathstroke.

The Suicide Squad will be directed and written by Gunn, and is expected to be a largely-different take from David Ayer’s 2016 film.

“It’s called The Suicide Squad,’ DC Films producer Peter Safran told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

The film is expected to see the return of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. In addition to Elba, new cast members are expected to include David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher, and John Cena as Peacemaker. Benicio del Toro is rumored to play the film’s villain. Production is expected to begin in September.

What do you think of Reid potentially joining The Suicide Squad? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming DC movies include Joker on October 10th, Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020, The Batman on June 25, 2021, The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and Aquaman 2 on December 16, 2022.