The Suicide Squad Set Photo Reveals Margot Robbie’s New Look as Harley Quinn

Less than a week after the premiere of Birds of Prey, fans are already getting another glimpse at a brand new Harley Quinn adventure as new set photos release of Margot Robbie on the set of The Suicide Squad with director James Gunn. Robbie was revealed to be announced as a part of the main cast, though it’s not clear how substantial her role in the film will be at this point. Because the movie is being billed as both a sequel and a reboot by Warner Bros. Pictures, it’s not clear how this movie ties into Birds of Prey.

That said, Harley Quinn is looking a lot more familiar for fans of the comic books, sporting a classic red-and-black motif with her dress and accessory.

Check it out in the image below:

♦️ New “The Suicide Squad” image shows Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn. pic.twitter.com/3TMPEO1450 — ♦️Haven of Harley💋♦️ (@QuinnofDiamonds) February 12, 2020

Robbie spoke about her role in The Suicide Squad during an interview with ComicBook.com, explaining that this movie will feature a version of Harley Quinn that fans have yet to see.

“You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad],” Robbie recently explained to ComicBook.com. “It’s interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren’t directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it’s fun to see ‘Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?’ ‘What is she like now, after they’ve broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years’ time?’ I love seeing her at these different stages of her life.”

She added in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes that Gunn is pushing the production in a very surprising direction.

“I can tell you that it’s going to be incredible,” Robbie explained. “And again, it’s just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I’m fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it’s going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.”

Birds of Prey is now playing in theaters.

The Suicide Squad premieres on August 6, 2020.