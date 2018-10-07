Tim Seeley Teases He-Man/Superman Brawl in ‘Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe’ #4

Three months in, writer Tim Seeley and artist Freddie Williams II are ready to head into the second half of their Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe crossover — and they’re doing so with the throwdown every fan has been waiting for.

That’s right: it’s He-Man versus the brutal, unhinged Superman from Injustice: Gods Among Us…and the fight is going to be suitabley epic.

“What we’ve been setting up in the first two is really sort of introducing these two separate worlds, that shouldn’t maybe make sense immediately to why they’re together. We brought He-man to earth. And then, three is just like, ‘Alright, it’s on!,’ He-man is fighting Wonder Woman’s Suicide Squad, which is made up of Deathstroke, and Lobo, and Cheetah, and Killer Frost,” Seeley said. “And then four, which is out next month, is the issue long brawl between He-man and Superman. We’ve set up the philosophical difference between these two guys and why we have an issue. And it will also be set up is that, in this story because Superman is a sort of selfish, paranoid, freak, that the world has kind of filled that gap with He-Man, now the sort of selfless guy with his power, he’s the only one who can do this. I think you kind of see the philosophy of the series, we have them behind why this makes sense and why it actually is such a good crossover.”

Superman and He-Man might seem like analogues from their respective universes, but they are not the only very similar characters who will square off in Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe.

“The Teela/Wonder Woman thing is so obvious and perfect. They’re both these warrior women characters, in the sense that Teela is the captain of the guard and she fights wars — and Wonder Woman is this engine for peace who happens to be like, to bring it to you with the sword,” Seeley said. “There’s a scene in issue four that I’m super proud of. You kind of see when Wonder Woman goes up against someone who thinks the same way she does, because that’s the entire story, I think Injustice in some ways is about Wonder Woman’s influence on Superman. She’s treating it like this is a war, and so you see what happens when that gets turned around on her.”

Injustice vs. Masters of the Universe #4 will be available in stores and online on October 31, 2018.