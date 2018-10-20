DC Universe’s ‘Titans’ Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The second episode of Titans has arrived on DC Universe, and the critics only continue to enjoy the streaming service’s flagship series. As of now, Titans is officially “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes.

On Thursday evening, Rotten Tomatoes tweeted out the news, along with the critic’s consensus review about the freshman series.

“Titans does justice to its source material and truly shines with its titular ensemble assembles,” reads the tweet. “[DC Universe Titans] Season 1 is now Certified Fresh at 84% on the Tomatometer.”

For a show to be considered “Certified Fresh,” it needs to hold a rating of at least 70 percent, after being reviews by a total of 20 critics. At last five of those reviews have to come from Top Critics on the site. At the time of writing this article, Titans has been reviewed by a total of 31 critics, and 26 of those reviews are Fresh with only six Rotten, giving it a score of 84 percent. The fans are actually slightly lower on the new series, with a 79 percent audience score.

Throughout the first couple of episodes, fans and critics have both come to love the character of Kory Anders, otherwise known as Starfire, played by Anna Diop. There was some controversy leading up to the show’s release because her costume looks incredibly different than the character in the comics. It has since been confirmed that the character will eventually don the classic look before the first season comes to an end, and Diop is ready for the fans to see it.

“As soon as I put it on, everyone was flipping out,” Diop told ComicBook.com. “It’s awesome because it’s something that so many people have seen for so long and it means so much to people and this is the first time we’re bringing it to life, but you know — our story takes its time. It takes its time, it’s an origin story, so it takes its time in the characters coming to this place where you see them and the way that everyone’s always known. I hope that the audience can be patient with us and have fun with us. It’s a ride, and it’s a fun one.”

What do you think of Titans so far? Let us know in the comments!