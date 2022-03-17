Titans Confirms One DC Comics Hero Gets New Costume in Season 4

Work on the fourth season of HBO Max’s Titans is underway and as things progress, we’re getting a variety of updates and teases about what’s coming for the series’ heroes. The latest comes from series cinematographer/director Boris Mojsovski who recently shared a photo of the script cover for two episodes of the series that he’s directing. While the post itself didn’t reveal anything noteworthy the comments did net a bit of information when Mojsovski answered some fan questions, particularly about when Beast Boy would be getting a new costume. It turns out, that’s coming soon.

When asked about the costume reveal, Mojsovski simply replied “soon” with a smile emoticon, seemingly confirming that we’ll be getting a look at Beast Boy’s new costume ahead of season 4 and that it will be an official look. Thus far on Titans, Gar Logan/Beast Boy (Ryan Potter) has been wearing a jacket that is similar in style to what the character wears in comics, but he hasn’t really had a traditional suit.

Beast Boy getting a new suit in Season 4 is just the latest thing that fans of the series have to look forward to. Previously, it was announced that The Originals star Joseph Morgan is joining the cast as the villain Brother Blood while Claws actor Franka Potente is coming on board in the role of Mother Mayhem as well as The A List‘s Lisa Ambalavanar in the recurring role of Jinx. it’s also been reported that Season 4 could see the arrival of Lex Luthor.

“So, I have started shooting, we’re currently shooting episodes 1 and 2 simultaneously. What’s been hugely enjoyable for me – in fact, this is the reason I wanted to do this part in the first place – is that as you know, I’m playing a character called Brother Blood,” Morgan recently said about Brother Blood. “But that’s not where he starts off, he starts his journey as Sebastian Sangue and it’s really an origin story of a villain that we’re playing out here. What’s been incredibly rewarding for me – and will continue to be, I think – is exploring how he gets from being Sebastian to becoming Brother Blood.”

Here’s HBO Max’s description of Titans. “Titans follows young heroes from across the DC Universe as they come of age and find where they belong. In season three, circumstances draw our heroes to Gotham City, where they reunite with old friends and face new threats.”

Are you looking forward to Season 4 of Titans? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

