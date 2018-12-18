‘Titans’: Fans React to Batman Reveal

For a series that doesn’t star Batman, the Caped Crusader’s mentions on Titans have inspired passionate reactions from fans. Our first look at the series included the memorable “F-ck Batman” line and, thanks to a trailer for the series’ season finale, we get to witness a murderous Batman.

With the DC Universe interpretation of the Titans being much darker than virtually all other imaginings of the characters, it should come as no surprise that Batman is giving the Snyder-verse a run for its money in the violence department. In the trailer for the season finale, the Titans witness that Bruce Wayne has gone off the deep end in his quest for justice, killing criminals in his pursuit of the Joker.

This version of Batman has been hinted at in various other live-action incarnations of the character, though the Titans version is fully leaning into the murderous Dark Knight for the sake of the storyline, which has some fans excited while other fans are turned off completely.

See what Titans fans are saying about Batman in the new trailer before the season finale debuts on December 21st!

Worse Than the Joker

In Batman’s words: you don’t kill because it’s hard, you kill because it’s easier. What defines you is being able to be above that line. Titans is doing nothing but writing Batman as some sort of deranged lunatic and far worse than The Joker. I dont know how this show is renewed. — ? STRANGE JOHN MOVIE ? (@DEADMAMBA) December 14, 2018

Oh Yes

wait what?! Batman in titans finale?! Oh yess!!! pic.twitter.com/46UZG4g3FZ — Lets Talk Cyclops! (@letstalkCyclops) December 14, 2018

Take All My Money

I did not expect Titans to have him! He is like the No. 1 Character DC has and wow what a major turncoat of events! Evil Batman! Robin stopping his mentor..Take all my money Titans. — Let’s Talk Justice League! (@letstalkjla) December 14, 2018

Holding Off on Judgment

I feel like the trailer is misleading for #Titans finale. Not gonna judge Batman’s looks until I watch the show. — Ben Snyderos (@realsnyderos) December 14, 2018

Well That’s Something

Batman is the Antagonist for #Titans finale? pic.twitter.com/NHphy6vDE1 — Boba Fetty Wap (@The_Green_Blur) December 14, 2018

Nonsense

robin vs batman from titans would make a cool elseworlds story but it doesn’t make sense for a season finale — Jack Pagent (@JerichoCade) December 14, 2018

OMG

THE SEASON FINALE OF TITANS WILL BE ROBIN VS BATMAN LIKE omg thaaaaaaaaaaaaat is ? can’t waaaaaaaiiiiit — Elisha (@zinchilesha) December 14, 2018

THAT TITANS SEASON FINALE LOOKS CRAZY OMG SICNSOXNSODJD #Titans #Batman — joe watched into the spider-verse 2x (@MrMenaceSpidey) December 14, 2018

Genius

Batman as villain in the Titans universe, genius ?????? — Your BM & Kids Favorite Cartoonist ??‍♂️ (@JaFleuTheArtist) December 14, 2018

Can’t Take It

i slander batman sometimes (daily) but what titans is doing to him…..these “what if batman was the REAL criminal” white knight flashbacks i can’t TAKE it — ron (@danieldayslewis) December 14, 2018

Slightly Overwhelmed