'Titans': Fans React to Batman Reveal

For a series that doesn’t star Batman, the Caped Crusader’s mentions on Titans have inspired […]

For a series that doesn’t star Batman, the Caped Crusader’s mentions on Titans have inspired passionate reactions from fans. Our first look at the series included the memorable “F-ck Batman” line and, thanks to a trailer for the series’ season finale, we get to witness a murderous Batman.

With the DC Universe interpretation of the Titans being much darker than virtually all other imaginings of the characters, it should come as no surprise that Batman is giving the Snyder-verse a run for its money in the violence department. In the trailer for the season finale, the Titans witness that Bruce Wayne has gone off the deep end in his quest for justice, killing criminals in his pursuit of the Joker.

This version of Batman has been hinted at in various other live-action incarnations of the character, though the Titans version is fully leaning into the murderous Dark Knight for the sake of the storyline, which has some fans excited while other fans are turned off completely.

See what Titans fans are saying about Batman in the new trailer before the season finale debuts on December 21st!

